New Haven police investigating homicide

NEW HAVEN — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead at her apartment. They are calling it a homicide investigation.

Police said that at around 7:45 a.m. on Saturday they were called to 285 Quinnipiac Avenue. EMS crews had first responded, due to a call of an unresponsive person.

The person was found dead outside her apartment.

Detectives identified her as Ines Carmen Perez, 48, of New Haven. Police said there were evident signs of trauma to Perez.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 203-946-6304 or through the anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS or 203-946-6296.