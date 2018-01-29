× New London Police Officer charged with assaulting prisoner

NEW LONDON — A New London police officer was arrested Monday and charged with hitting a man in the face while he was sitting handcuffed in the back of a police cruiser in 2016.

According to the State of Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice, Deana M. Nott, age 50, of Waterford, was arrested on a warrant charging her with one count of assault in the third degree.

The Division of Criminal Justice said Nott, who is a New London police officer, was on duty when she struck the prisoner in the face.

The 37-year-old man, who had been arrested following a domestic disturbance, sustained a minor laceration to his lower lip but declined an offer for medical treatment and chose not to file a complaint with the police department, according to the Division of Criminal Justice.

“Nott was released on a written promise to appear in New London Superior Court, G.A. No. 10, on February 1, 2018. The charges are merely an accusation and she is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt,” said Division of Criminal Justice.