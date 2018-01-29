× Quinnipiac names new president

HAMDEN — Quinnipiac University has named a dean from UCLA as their new president.

Judy D. Olian, who currently serves as the dean and John E. Anderson Chair of Management at the UCLA Anderson School of Management, was appointed the ninth president of Quinnipiac University on Monday.

“Judy Olian brings a rich combination of academic and intellectual expertise, an innovative and student-centered focus, fundraising successes and leadership qualities at a global level to Quinnipiac University,” Chairman of the Board of Trustees William Weldon said. “Her ability to lead an internationally renowned business school, together with her demonstrated success in shaping a global strategy for the entire UCLA community, make her uniquely qualified to lead Quinnipiac to even greater heights.”

“The opportunity to lead Quinnipiac University is especially gratifying,” Olian said. “Quinnipiac achieves strong alignment between learning and market needs and impacts a broad mix of students and professionals through life-changing development and career opportunities. Quinnipiac is a very nimble, bold and creative institution. I believe that Quinnipiac can be a model for higher education, preparing young people and professionals for work, life and citizenry in the 21st century.”

Olian will succeed Quinnipiac President John L. Lahey on July 1. Lahey, has been president of Quinnipiac since 1987.