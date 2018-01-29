× Serious injuries after car crashes into tow truck in Berlin

BERLIN — A person was taken to the hospital for serious injuries following a crash in Berlin. A 1-year-old was also taken to Children’s Medical Center in Hartford.

Police say that the crash happened at the intersection of Route 372/Frontage Road, and Worthington Ridge just after 12:30 a.m.

Police say the truck was stopped at a traffic light when the passenger car came down the hill. The car didn’t stop, and hit the back of the truck.

Police are looking for witnesses of the crash for additional information.

It’s unknown if anyone in the tow truck was injured.

The accident remains under investigation.