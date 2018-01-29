Several chances for snow this week, some colder temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a warm weekend, a winter chill has returned and with it there are a few chances for snow as well.

A pesky storm system hanging off the coast will provide a few scattered snow showers later tonight into early Tuesday morning. A coating of snow is possible with up to an inch in a few towns. This doesn’t look like a big deal in our area, but as you know, even a coating of snow could create slick spots on the roads.

The rest of the week will stay chilly with highs generally in the 30s.

Late Thursday and into Friday, we have another chance for some snowfall. Potentially starting off as rain, there may be snow mixing in by early Friday. A minor accumulation looks to be the most likely scenario at this point, as the storm doesn’t strengthen in time to give us anything big. That being said, we’ll watch it very closely throughout the week, and bring you any changes on air and online.

Afterwards, chilly weather sticks around for this weekend as we welcome the first weekend of February with slightly below average temperatures. There’s another chance for snow Superbowl Sunday.

Forecast Details:

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a few light snow showers, especially into the morning hours. Lows: Upper 20s.

TUESDAY: Chance for snow showers in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy, blustery and cold. High: 25-30.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs: 30.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds, chance for snow and rain late in the day or at night. Highs: 35-40.

FRIDAY: Chance for snow in the morning then some clearing. High: 30.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, blustery and cold. High: 20s.

SUNDAY: Chance for more snow? Highs: 25-30.

