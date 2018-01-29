× Victim in fatal Killingworth house fire identified

KILLINGWORTH — State have identified the victim of a fatal house fire in Killingworth Thursday.

State police said the Chief Medical Examiner’s office identified the victim as Robert Hood, 90, of 33 Bridle Path Trail, the home that caught fire.

“It is devastating to see something like that, and because you know the houses are close, and we worry about whether any of the other ones are going to catch on fire,” said Mansfield.

No other homes were damaged in this fire. Officials say the home had heavy flames coming form the front when they arrived on scene, and those who live nearby say it was fully engulfed.

“Oh it was just flames bursting all over the place,” said Mark Douglas.

What is left now is a mangled and destroyed home where a man living by himself once resided.

Local officials have since called in additional help to try to determine what may have sparked the blaze.

“At the request of the Killingworth Fire Marshal, detectives from our fire and explosion investigative unit responded to assist with that investigation,” said Sergeant Eric Haglund with State Police.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

41.358187 -72.564560