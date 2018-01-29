× Westport library employee arrested for child porn

WESTPORT — Police said they arrested 43-year-old Robert Kelley following an investigation that began in August 2017.

Westport police said they got a tip from the Connecticut State Police Computer Crimes Unit who said that child pornography was being shared over Facebook.

“The complaint involved an unidentified person in Westport sharing a picture of child pornography over Facebook with another unidentified person who does not reside in Connecticut,” Westport police said.

On January 16, police said they executed a search warrant at Kelly’s residence.

“During the course of the search, various electronic devices were seized and later examined. Kelly’s devices were found to contain at least 45 images of child pornography with the devices still being forensically examined at the time of this release,” police said.

On January 26, police said Kelly turned himself in on an active arrest warrant.

He was charged with possession of child pornography in the second degree, promoting obscene performance and obscenity.

Kelly was released after posting $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Court on February 7, 2018.