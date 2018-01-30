× 1 dead following stabbing in Hartford

HARTFORD — Police said one person has died following a stabbing over the weekend.

Hartford police said they responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries on Saturday morning around 2 a.m.

“During this investigation, it was discovered that the operator of the crashed vehicle was stabbed prior to the accident during an altercation at the Sunset Café, located at 3229 Main Street,” police said.

The victim Kemar Bennet, 29, was transported Hartford Hospital where he was listed in critical condition from bleeding as a result of stab wounds to the femoral artery and abdomen, said police.

Passengers, Javon Dixon, 23, suffered a fractured skull and brain swelling, Orlando Agustus, 27, sustained a broken femur, Karlett Dunn and Tiera Rosario, 27, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

“A C4 camera captures an altercation between the victim and an unknown suspect outside the Sunset Café. Suspect fled the area, unidentified at this time. Witnesses report that the victim passed out at the wheel prior to the crash,” police said.

On Tuesday, police said Bennet succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Police described the wanted suspect as a black male, 5’11” with moles next to his eyes and was wearing a white t-shirt.

Major Crimes Division is continuing the investigation and is canvassing for cameras and will be interviewing witnesses to identify suspect, police said.

41.763711 -72.685093