Bridge work in Waterbury will cause detours along I-84 westbound

WATERBURY — Starting Tuesday night, steel girders along Interstate 84 in Waterbury will finally be put to use.

For three days DOT crews will be installing the pieces of steel for the new Hamilton Avenue Bridge.

From Tuesday through Thursday the westbound section of I-84 will be closed at the Hamilton Avenue Overpass from 11p.m. to 5a.m.

Around 9:30 each night, state police will begin diverting traffic to a detour at exit 23.

Drivers will need to take a right off the ramp on Hamilton Avenue and drive straight throughout the first intersection onto Union Street. All traffic will remain in the elect lanes which will get you right back onto I-84 westbound in front of the Brass Mill Mall.

Signs will be up as well as a police presence in order to assist drivers.

DOT officials say the project should be completed by Thursday however, it could be extended if inclement weather interferes.

