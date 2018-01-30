Cold night with temps in the teens; sunny, cold Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Well, depending on where you live in Connecticut, you either saw very little snow or a pretty big amount. Most of the central and western CT has picked up about a coating to 2 inches, but the further east you go, the higher those totals go. Some towns in central/eastern CT are into the 2-4" range, and parts of New London County have surpassed 6".

Yes, there were higher snow totals in eastern CT than expected yesterday. It was a surprise 4-6+" for some of you in New London County, but luckily this is a fluffy snow that is relatively easy to move. Forecasting the weather can be extremely humbling, and this storm serves as another reminder that predicting the future can be difficult at times.

Wednesday looks quiet with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 30s.

Late Thursday and into Friday, we have another chance for some snowfall. Potentially starting off as rain, there may be snow mixing in by early Friday. A minor accumulation looks to be the most likely scenario at this point, as the storm doesn’t strengthen in time to give us anything big. That being said, we’ll watch it very closely throughout the week, and bring you any changes on air and online.

Afterwards, chilly weather sticks around for this weekend as we welcome the first weekend of February with slightly below average temperatures. There’s another chance for snow Superbowl Sunday. Once again, there is a chance for several inches of accumulation but this doesn't look like a big storm threat at this time.

Forecast Details:

TONIGHT: A few leftover slick spots possible. Otherwise partly cloudy and chilly with lows in the teens.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs: Mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds, chance for snow and rain late in the day or at night. Highs: 35-40.

FRIDAY: Chance for snow in the morning then some clearing. High: 30.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, blustery and cold. High: 20s.

SUNDAY: Chance for more snow? Highs: 25-30.

Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.