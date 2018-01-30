× Enfield prison escapee appears in Georgia court

CANTON, Georgia — Jerry Mercado, who escaped an Enfield prison earlier in the month, appeared in Superior Court in Cherokee County, Georgia Monday.

Officials said he was appointed a defense attorney by the court and given an option of contesting his return to Connecticut or waiving his right. He chose to return to Connecticut.

He is currently housed in the Cherokee County Jail but there was no word on when he will be brought back to the state. He must be moved in within 30 days.

US Marshals captured Mercado, 25, on January 17. He escaped the Carl Robinson Correctional Institution ten days earlier.

Mercado was sentenced in August 2016 to three years for burglary.