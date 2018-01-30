× Gov. Malloy expected to announce support for highway tolls

HARTFORD — Governor Dannel Malloy is expected announce his support for highway tolls Wednesday at a press conference, a source confirms to FOX61.

Thursday evening the Governor’s office announced Malloy would hold a news conference on Wednesday morning “to discuss options that will stabilize the Special Transportation Fund, which finances the state’s entire transportation system.”

The Hartford Courant was first to report the announcement would focus on tolls.

This story is developing and will be updated.