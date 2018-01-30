× Here’s who’s coming to Trump’s State of the Union

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is set to deliver his first State of the Union address on Tuesday, before a joint session of Congress.

Lawmakers are allowed to invite guests to join them and many use their invitees to make political statements.

For this particular State of the Union, several Democratic lawmakers in the Senate and House have invited guests who are personally affected by the immigration debate, the #MeToo movement and other related topics. Similarly, Republican lawmakers have also picked guests that reflect the immigration debate and in show their support for law enforcement.

Here’s a look at guests lawmakers have invited to the State of the Union:

Immigration

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois: Cesar Montelongo, the first Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program student enrolled in the MD-PhD program at Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicin

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-California: Denea Joseph, a DACA recipient

Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon: Leonardo Reyes, a DACA recipient

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nevada: Flor de Maria Campos, a Temporary Protected Status (TPS) recipient from El Salvador

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts: Jean Bradley Derenoncourt, the first Haitian-American man elected to public office in the Commonwealth

Sen. Cory Booker, D-New Jersey: Elizabeth Vilchis, a DACA recipient and the founder of latinoTech

Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-New Mexico: Ivonne Orozco-Acosta, a DACA recipient and a Teacher at the Public Academy for Performing Arts

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-California: Melody Klingenfuss a DACA recipient and the statewide youth organizer of CHIRLA’s California Dream Network and Virginia Delegate Elizabeth Guzman, who immigrated from Peru

Rep. David Price, D-North Carolina: America Moreno Jimenez, a DACA recipient and teacher at Sanderson High School

Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-Oregon: Aldo Solano, a DACA recipient and policy director at the Oregon Latino Health Coalition

Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham, D-New Mexico: Dalia Medina, a DACA recipient and a clinical social worker

Rep. Judy Chu, D-California: Jung Bin Cho, a DACA recipient and Immigrant Rights’ Fellow at the National Korean American Service & Education Consortium (NAKASEC)

Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-California: Leticia Herrera-Mendez, a DACA recipient and student at California State University San Bernardino

Rep. Lou Correa, D-California: Leslie Martinez, a DACA recipient and a student at the University of California

Rep. Jimmy Gomez, D-California: Itayu Torres, a DACA recipient and a student at Pasadena City College

Rep. Scott Peters, D-California: Karen Bahena, a DACA recipient and a research coordinator at the University of Nutrition at San Diego State University

Rep. Bill Foster, D-Illinois: Ana Campa Castillo, a DACA recipient and a student at Joliet Junior College

Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine: Christian Castaneda a tax representative at HW Staffing Solutions

Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Maryland: Gabriela Hernandez, a DACA recipient

Rep. Carlos Curbelo, R-Florida: Adrian Escarate, a DACA recipient and a professional tennis coach

Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Michigan: Cindy Garcia, whose husband Jorge Garcia, a 39-year-old father of two, was deported to Mexico after living in the United States for 30 years

Rep. Kevin Yoder, R-Kansas: Sunayana Dumala, the widow of Srinivas Kuchibhotla. Kuchibhotla was an Indian immigrant who was killed in a bar shooting in Olathe, Kansas, last year

Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Illinois: State Senator Kwame Raoul, a first generation Haitian-American

Rep. Frank Pallone Jr., D-New Jersey: Esder Chong, a DACA recipient

Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-New York: Diego de la Vega, an intern in her New York district office and a DACA recipient

Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Massachusetts: Edenilson Granados, a father and Salvadoran immigrant with TPS

Rep. Nita Lowey, D-New York: Acosta Mazariego, a DACA recipient

Rep. John Yarmuth, D-Kentucky: Leo Salinas Chacón, a DACA recipient

Rep. Thomas Suozzi, D-New York: Nelson Melgar, a 27-year-old DACA recipient who was born in Honduras and grew up on Long Island

Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Virginia: Nicolle Uria, a DACA recipient and high school student

Rep. Jared Polis, D-Colorado: Anarely, a DACA recipient and student at Colorado State University

Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Arizona: Antonio Valdovinos, a 27-year old DACA recipient

Military

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Virginia: Military spouse and entrepreneur Lakesha Cole Sen. Mark Warner, D-Virginia: Cadet Simone Askew, the first African-American woman to hold the highest student position at the United States Military Academy at West Point Rep. Joe Kennedy III, D-Massachusetts: US Army Staff Sgt. Patricia King, a transgender soldier Rep. Randy Hultgren, R-Illinois: Naval Academy Midshipman Alex Vandenberg

#MeToo

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-New Jersey: Patricia Teffenhart, executive director of the NJ Coalition Against Sexual Assault (NJCASA)

Sen. Patty Murray, D-Washington: Leah Griffin, a survivor of sexual assault and advocate for #MeToo

Rep. Ann McLane Kuster, D-New Hampshire: Chessy Prout, a sexual assault survivor at St. Paul’s boarding school

Rep. Mike Quigley, D-Illinois: Erin Walton, executive director of Rape Victim Advocates

Rep. Brenda Lawrence, D-Michigan: Author and historian Danielle McGuire who researched and wrote about Recy Taylor

Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-Michigan: Either Recy Taylor’s brother, Robert Corbett, or Taylor’s niece, Rose Gunter

Rep. Jackie Speier, D-California: Fatima Goss Graves, the president of the National Women’s Law Center

Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Massachusetts: Anny Gonzalez, an immigrant from the Dominican Republic who faced sexual harassment at her job cleaning passenger planes

Rep. Lois Frankel, D-Florida: Laura Germino, co-founder of the Coalition of Immokalee Workers (CIW) who developed a program to help stop sexual harassment of farmworkers

Hurricane aid

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York: San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz

Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Florida: Emmanuel Ortiz-Nazario, a 30-year-old from Puerto Rico who relocated with his wife and two young children to central Florida after Hurricane Maria

Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Florida: Brenda Irizarry, who took immediate action to mobilize relief efforts after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico

Rep. Darren Soto, D-Florida: Claudia Sofía Báez Solá, who was a student at the University of Puerto Rico until Hurricane Maria made landfall and now continues her education at Valencia College

Rep. Grace Meng, D-New York: Omar Miguel Nieves Delgado, who was living in San Juan when Hurricane Maria struck and severely damaged his home

Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Nebraska: Nebraska State Patrol Trooper John Lewis, who helped families affected by Hurricane Irma

Rep. Adriano Espaillat, D-New York: Vanessa Caldari, a certified professional midwife who has attended births in Puerto Rico for over 20 years

Health care

Rep. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tennessee: Peter Rosenberger, a man whose family has been affected by the health care system

Sen. Steve Daines, R-Montana: Danielle Highley, a nine-year-old who will benefit from the six-year reauthorization of the Children’s Health Insurance Program

Infrastructure

Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin: Avery Smith, a heavy equipment operator from Little Suamico, Wisconsin

Tax reform

Sen. Todd Young, R-Indiana: Chelsee Hatfield and Gene Miles on behalf of First Farmers Bank & Trust to demonstrate the benefits of tax reform in Indiana

Miscellaneous