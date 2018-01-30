× Juvenile arrested in hit-and-run that killed 61-year-old woman in Hartford

HARTFORD — A juvenile was arrested in a fatal hit and run that happened earlier in the month.

Police said Miriam Garcia was hit by a car on the sidewalk outside 61 Edgewood Street on Sunday January 14 and later died of her injuries.

Hartford police said a 15-year-old was charged with Manslaughter 2nd, Evading Responsibility w/Death, Reckless Driving, Larceny 3rd, Criminal Trover 2nd, and Operating a Motor Vehicle w/o License.

Garcia’s relative, Joel Dix, said the family is heartbroken by her death. He said his nine-month-old son is now without his great-grandmother.

“When I found out what happened to Miriam, I broke down crying,” said Dix.

Dix said Garcia leaves behind several grandkids and great-grandkids, and was well-known in the neighborhood.

The police said the Volvo SUV was traveling south and drove into the front yard of 61 Edgewood St. Garcia was on the sidewalk when she was struck. The Volvo continued into the yard hitting the front porch through the front yard, exiting into the street through the driveway.

The Volvo’s two driver side tires were flat and the driver abandoned the vehicle, running away on foot. Shortly after the incident, the Volvo SUV was reported stolen by its owner.