Legal bid for Simpson autograph profits rejected

SANTA MONICA, Calif. – A judge in Los Angeles has rejected a request to have O.J. Simpson sign over profits from autographs to satisfy a civil judgment for the deaths of Ron Goldman and Simpson’s ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson.

Superior Court Judge Gerald Rosenberg ruled Tuesday after the request was made by an attorney for Fred Goldman, father of Ron Goldman.

The judge denied it on grounds that Goldman can’t identify who is paying Simpson.

Simpson was acquitted of murder in the 1994 killings, but a civil court jury found him liable and ordered him to pay $33.5 million, which has more than doubled over two decades.

A lawyer for the former football star said Simpson signed autographs after his release from a Nevada prison to pay legal bills.