Middlefield man charged with sexual assault of a minor

MIDDLEFIELD — Police arrested a Middlefield man and charged him in connection with the sexual assault of a minor.

Roland Kohl, 59, was charged with sexual assault of a victim between the ages of 13 and 15, in the second degree, liquor sales to minors, and sexual contact with a victim under 16-years-old.

He was arrested on Monday and held on a $250,000 bond. He was scheduled to appear in court on February 14.

The warrant in the case was sealed.