New Britain mother who lost her husband due to cancer, joins Senator Murphy for State of the Union Address

WASHINGTON -- Caroline Johnson is a mother of three young boys who lost her husband Scott, to colorectal cancer in August.

She joined Senator Chris Murphy in Washington on Tuesday and spoke to FOX61 from the Capitol.

Scott Johnson was a New Britain firefighter and Air Force Officer who died at just 43-years-old. And now, Caroline has taken on the fight to lobby for early screening for colorectal cancer.

Senator Chris Murphy has joined Caroline's fight, inviting her to the State of the Union Address as his special guest.

"As tragic as Scott's passing was," Murphy said, "he was a hero and now Caroline is following in his footsteps trying to get the word out about early screening and research."

Sitting next to Murphy in a Capitol studio, Johnson added, "My main goal is make everybody aware and talk to as many people as I can talk to and let them hear. I'm hoping Scott's death can help others."

Murphy and Johnson will attend a pre-State of the Union dinner before the President addresses the nation.