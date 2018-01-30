× New Haven police investigating woman found dead outside home

NEW HAVEN — New Haven police are investigating the death of a woman found Tuesday.

“Police are currently investigating the death of an unidentified woman discovered outside at 180 Exchange Street. The deceased will be scheduled for autopsy, ” said Officer David B. Hartman, Media Liaison & Public Information Officer.

This is the second woman found dead in the past three days. Police responded to reports of an unresponsive person on Saturday morning, found Ines Carmen Perez,48, dead outside her apartment at 285 Quinnipiac Ave. She lived in a two-story, 14-unit building. Neighbors say she was found shoeless in the parking lot.

The two bodies were found less than a mile apart.

41.307261 -72.895927