New Haven woman found dead had been strangled

NEW HAVEN — Police say a woman found dead at a New Haven apartment complex last weekend had been strangled and her death has been ruled a homicide.

Police responding to reports of an unresponsive person on Saturday morning found 48-year-old Ines Carmen Perez dead outside her apartment. She lived in a two-story, 14-unit building. Neighbors say she was found shoeless in the parking lot.

The medical examiner's office listed the cause of death as asphyxia by neck compression.

Police say Perez's body showed evident signs of trauma.

Police said that at around 7:45 a.m., they were called to 285 Quinnipiac Avenue. EMS crews had first responded, due to a call of an unresponsive person.

“My son went to bring the garbage out and he said ‘mom the police are outside.’ Now, he’s a joker. So, I thought he was joking around. He says ‘no mom I’m telling you the truth,’” said LeeAnn Ziebell, Who lives directly across the courtyard from Perez.

While police are not saying much, some residents said the body of Perez was laying in front of a car next to the concrete wall, in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

“It was so shocking,” said complex resident Tyrone Grant. “We didn’t hear anything.”

Nearly every resident willing to speak about this untimely death said Perez had a volatile relationship with her boyfriend.

“They were constantly getting into fights,” said Ziebell.

She said many residents would avoid Perez “because she would come walking out of the house and would be screaming and yelling at the boyfriend.”

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 203-946-6304 or through the anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS or 203-946-6296.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.