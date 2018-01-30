Snow this morning; Sunny and cold Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Snow this morning is creating problems on the roads, as there have been crashes that were likely due to slick roads. Many schools across the state have delayed, and some have even chosen to close for the day with that snow on the ground. Here's the list of delays/closings.

That snow tapers off gradually from west to east this morning. Western CT may see it come to an end as early as 7 AM, while it may snow all the way into the noontime hour in eastern CT.

Wednesday looks quiet with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 30s.

Late Thursday and into Friday, we have another chance for some snowfall. Potentially starting off as rain, there may be snow mixing in by early Friday. A minor accumulation looks to be the most likely scenario at this point, as the storm doesn’t strengthen in time to give us anything big. That being said, we’ll watch it very closely throughout the week, and bring you any changes on air and online.

Afterwards, chilly weather sticks around for this weekend as we welcome the first weekend of February with slightly below average temperatures. There’s another chance for snow Superbowl Sunday. Once again, there is a chance for several inches of accumulation but this doesn't look like a big storm threat at this time.

Forecast Details:

TODAY: Snow gradually tapering off from west to east throughout the morning. Some clearing skies by the afternoon. High: Mid-30s.

TONIGHT: A few leftover slick spots possible. Otherwise partly cloudy and chilly with lows in the teens.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs: Mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds, chance for snow and rain late in the day or at night. Highs: 35-40.

FRIDAY: Chance for snow in the morning then some clearing. High: 30.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, blustery and cold. High: 20s.

SUNDAY: Chance for more snow? Highs: 25-30.

Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.