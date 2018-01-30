× South Carolina double homicide suspect captured in Connecticut

WILLIMANTIC — A South Carolina man, wanted on double homicide, has been arrested in Windham.

State Police say that investigators from the Aiken County Sheriff’s office in South Carolina contacted troopers trying to find 20-year-old Jeremie Tobey.

On Monday, Sgt. Ruddy with state police received information that Tobey was at Windham Hospital in Willimantic.

Tobey was about to be discharged so Eastern District Major Crimes Detectives, Troop C, and Willimantic Police found him and took him into custody without incident and charged him with being a Fugitive from Justice. Tobey also stole a car while in Connecticut.

South Carolina officials were notified.

Tobey is being held on a $1 million bond and will be in court today.