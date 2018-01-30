Sunny, cold Wednesday with temps in the 30s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Well, depending on where you live in Connecticut, you either saw very little snow or a pretty big amount. Most of the central and western CT has picked up about a coating to 2 inches, but the further east you go, the higher those totals go. Some towns in central/eastern CT are into the 2-4" range, and parts of New London County have surpassed 6".

Yes, there were higher snow totals in eastern CT than expected yesterday. It was a surprise 4-6+" for some of you in New London County, but luckily this is a fluffy snow that is relatively easy to move. Forecasting the weather can be extremely humbling, and this storm serves as another reminder that predicting the future can be difficult at times.

Tomorrow will be calm as we're between storms. After a sunny start, clouds will increase through the afternoon with high temperatures in the 30s.

During the day Thursday there could be a few rain or snow showers. I wouldn't expect any accumulation with temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

Then Thursday night into Friday morning an area of steadier precipitation will develop before changing over to all snow right before daybreak Friday morning. This could lead to issues around the time of the morning commute. While we don't expect much accumulation, there's a chance for How much accumulation we get will depend on when that changeover to snow occurs.

After snow ends early Friday, the rest of the day will be blustery and cooler with some clearing.

Afterwards, chilly weather sticks around for the first weekend of February with slightly below average temperatures.

There’s another chance for snow Superbowl Sunday with light to moderate snow possible, starting in the morning/afternoon. Once again, there is a chance for several inches of accumulation. Snow could linger into the Monday morning commute.

Forecast Details:

WEDNESDAY: Sunny start, increasing afternoon clouds. Highs: Mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds, chance for snow and rain late in the day or at night. Highs: 35-40.

FRIDAY: Chance for snow in the morning then clearing, turning partly cloudy, breezy. High: Near 30.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, blustery and cold. High: 20s.

SUNDAY: Light to moderate snow possible. Highs: Low-mid 30s.

MONDAY: Snow could linger into early Monday morning. Then some clearing. High: Near 30.

