× Torrington PD: Man stabbed woman in neck, hands; young child present during incident

TORRINGTON — 28-year-old Luis Camacho-Ramirez was arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman in her neck and her hands Tuesday.

Torrington police said they responded to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital on reports of a woman in her 30s suffering from a stab wound to the neck and lacerations to her hands.

Police said the incident occurred in the street in front of 62 French Street in Torrington.

After an onsite investigation, police said Camacho-Ramirez was arrested and charged with assault in the first degree, risk of injury to a minor and breach of peace.

“The female victim, who will not be identified per CT Domestic Violence laws, was transported immediately to Hartford Hospital due to the nature of her injury and location of the neck wound,” police said.

Police added that the victim is in stable condition and is cooperating with police. Police added that a young child was present during the incident, but was unharmed.

“Camacho-Ramirez knew the victim prior to the incident and the case is being handled as a case of domestic violence,” police said.

Camacho-Ramirez is being held on a $250,000 bond and is set to appear in a Torrington court Wednesday.