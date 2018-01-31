Animals seized from Bridgeport hoarder’s house now up for adoption

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIDGEPORT -- Thirty-one pets were removed from a home on Kent Street in Bridgeport on January 23rd, all found living in deplorable hoarding conditions.

"As you approach the front door, you could smell animal waste, and it is strong," said Jennifer Meranda of Bridgeport Animal Control.

Meranda and a team of animal control officials seized 28 small dogs, two puppies and one cat. Four additional puppies were born at animal control. They had a host of health issues, including fleas, mange, malnutrition and intestinal parasites.

"It's not something that I've seen before," said Meranda, calling this the largest animal seizure in recent memory in Bridgeport.

Meranda said animal control officials had been watching the home, but didn't have enough evidence for a search warrant until an acquaintance brought three of the owner's other dogs to a shelter a few weeks ago. That shelter then contacted animal control.

Some of the dogs are still too traumatized to be around people. The rest are ready for their forever homes. Meranda said the animals need patient families, ideally ones who lead active lives. Children are okay, as long as they are over 10. Other pets are also okay, as long as they are calm.

"The dogs themselves have improved so much, even in just a week, and we hope for a full recovery, both behaviorally and medically for all of them," said Meranda.

Anyone interested in adopting can come to Bridgeport Animal Control between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday. You can reach the shelter at 203-576-7727. Adoption photos of the dogs will also be posted on the Bridgeport Animal Control Facebook Page.