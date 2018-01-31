× Coyote attacks dog in Watertown

WATERTOWN — Watertown Police Animal Control is investigating an attack by a coyote on a dog.

Police said they were called to a home on Booth Avenue at around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday for a 21 pound Beagle/Jack Russell Terrier attacked in the yard when it was let out of the house for a few moments.

Police said the family reported seeing a coyote about the size of a German Shepherd attacking the dog and it ran away when the family yelled. The dog was brought to a veterinarian where it was treated for puncture wounds. The dog was up to date on its rabies shots.

The dog will have to he quarantined at home due to the bite from a possible rabid animal. Police advise residents to make sure their pet’s shots are p to date and stay with them when out especially at night, especially between dawn and dusk when coyotes are out hunting.

Police said coyote attacks in the area are uncommon.