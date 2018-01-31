× Danbury PD trying to find woman missing since October

DANBURY — Have you seen her?

Danbury Police say Laelcira DeLima, 53, of Danbury has been missing since October 20th. her family last saw her around 5 p.m.

She left her residence in her red Honda. The car was around unoccupied at November 7th at the Putnam Diner in Patterson, New York.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Danbury Police Department at 203-797-4611.

Calls can also be made to the anonymous tips line at 230-790-8477.