Dogs kill four miniature horses, donkey at California children’s zoo

SAN JOSE, Calif. – A pack of dogs mauled several animals to death inside their pens at a California children’s zoo, according to The Mercury News.

Three dogs are believed to have killed four miniature horses – Luna, Cayenne, Spice Girl and Sweet William – along with a Sicilian donkey named Maybelline, at San Jose’s Happy Hollow Zoo.

Workers first found Sweet William dead in his pen Jan. 15, according to the paper. The zoo’s acting general manager, Shannon Heimer, said surveillance cameras captured three dogs running near the zoo after it had closed. None of the cameras were pointed inside the enclosures.

All four miniature horses and a donkey at Happy Hollow park in San Jose killed by dogs who dug under this fence. pic.twitter.com/QIWBOBpKBP — Marianne Favro (@mariannefavro) January 30, 2018

The dogs – described as two larger German shepherd mixes and a smaller terrier mix – returned five nights later, dug under a six-foot tall steel fence and killed the remaining four animals, according to KGO.

Animal control officers have two of the dogs in custody and are looking for the third, Parks, Recreation and Neighborhood Services Director Angel Rios Jr. told KGO.

This dog was found inside the pen with three dead miniature horses and a dead donkey at Happy Hollow Park and Zoo. pic.twitter.com/3bXJseSMDY — Marianne Favro (@mariannefavro) January 31, 2018

“These dogs appeared to be on a mission,” Rios Jr. said. “What’s disturbing about this is it appeared they were looking for food.”

This is one of the dogs accused of killing four miniature horses and a donkey at Happy Hollow Zoo in San Jose. pic.twitter.com/Ss0898pNIs — Marianne Favro (@mariannefavro) January 31, 2018

Unless the owner comes forward, they will be euthanized, according to Rios Jr.

Maybelline, Luna and Cayenne were born at the zoo and their deaths have deeply affected workers, KGO reports.

Dogs kill miniature horses, donkey at San Jose zoo https://t.co/8TFWFIpd7i pic.twitter.com/QuZQkKVFnt — Mercury News (@mercnews) January 30, 2018

Before bringing new animals in, the city-owned facility is working on improving surveillance and security, Rios Jr. said.