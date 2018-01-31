DOJ: East Hartford shooting suspect caught in North Carolina

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH CAROLINA -- The U.S Department of Justice said shooting suspect Carlton Depeyster, 26, was taken into custody Wednesday in Charlotte, North Carolina by U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force.

Depeyster was wanted by police in connection to a shooting at a convenience store on January 18.

A FOX61 viewer provided exclusive video of a scuffle that apparently led to the shooting in the store.

"While working with the East Hartford Police Department information was developed that Depeyster did flee the state and was believed to be hiding out in North Carolina. A priority request for assistance was sent to the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in North Carolina last night and within 24 hours Depeyster was found and placed into custody," said U.S Department of Justice.

“This is an excellent example of the collaborative efforts that occur on a daily basis between the U.S. Marshal’s Service and our local partners to Investigate and arrest violent individuals who attempt to flee justice” said U.S. Marshal Brian Taylor, District of Connecticut.

On Friday, East Hartford police issued an arrest warrant for two suspects in connection to the shooting, Depeyster being the one police said was "armed and dangerous."

As for the other wanted suspect, Raven Brucelis, 25 of East Hartford, it is unknown of her whereabouts at this time.