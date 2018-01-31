Eversource on possible rate hikes: ‘It will ensure better service’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRANFORD -- The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) held a hearing Wednesday night to get input on possible rate hikes for the utility company.

Several people voiced concerns over the possible hike saying they are on fixed incomes and Eversource is not passing on savings to the customer.

Eversource and the state agreed to an increase in the distribution rate over the next three years. Eversource said its request is necessary to provide the best service for customers.

On Friday, Democratic Candidate for Governor Of Connecticut, Guy Smith, sounded off on Eversource's rate hike.

“The Trump-Republicans just gave Eversource a 14 percent tax cut and I expect the utility company to pass along this significant savings to the customers of Connecticut,” Smith said. “Connecticut has the third highest energy costs of all states: more than New York, Massachusetts, or Rhode Island. There is no reason for a utility to put profit over the people of Connecticut. This is a problem and I expect it to be addressed by this publicly traded, Fortune 500 energy corporation that is not even headquartered in our state," said Smith.