Hartford Police investigating ‘ambush’ shooting

HARTFORD — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Hartford.

Police believe 35-year-old man was shot by multiple gunmen. Police say 20 plus shots were fired. The victim was sitting in a car on Keney Terrace and was ambushed in two different directions.

He was rushed to St. Francis Hospital with life threatening injuries.

Police are looking for two suspects, but say the public is not in danger.

