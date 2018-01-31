× ICE: New Fairfield father deported to Guatemala

NEW FAIRFIELD — Joel Colindres-Guerra, a father who was facing deportation, was deported to Guatemala without incident Wednesday, according to ICE.

Joel, entered the United States illegally 13-years-ago. He then turned himself in to authorities in Texas where he crossed the border asking for asylum from his original country of Guatemala. He later moved to the northeast where a missed piece of mail led to a missed court date, ultimately leading to an order of removal.

He was granted a stay in August where word came to him at the airport.

The new deportation order came at the end of December where he was ordered to leave the country by Wednesday.