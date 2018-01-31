Officials working to fix water main break in West Hartford’s Bishops Corner

WEST HARTFORD — Drivers are urged to stay away from Bishops Corner in West Hartford following a water main break.

The break sent water all over the intersection of Main Street and Albany Avenue. Repair work started at around 2:30 p.m. and is expected to last overnight.

“The water main is scheduled to be shut down to facilitate the repair at approximately 9 p.m. Due to the location of the leak no businesses or homes will be affected by the shutdown,” said Kerry E. Martin, Assistant to the Chief Executive Officer The Metropolitan District. “Repairs are expected to take from 4-6 hours and be complete between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. Thursday morning.”