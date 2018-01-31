PD: 15-year-old fatally shot in Guilford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD -- Police said a 15-year-old boy was fatally shot in Guilford Wednesday.

Guilford police said when they arrived they found two teenage boys in a home. Police said the 15-year-old suffered a gun shot wound and was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he was then pronounced dead.

Police said the victim is a freshman at Guilford High School.

Police said there were no parents at the home during the time of the incident. At this time, police said they are not releasing any names.

No other details have been released. FOX61 will provide updates as soon as they become available.