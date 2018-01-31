Police identify teen fatally shot inside a Guilford home 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD -- Police said a 15-year-old boy was fatally shot in Guilford Wednesday.

Guilford police said when they arrived they found two teenage boys in a home. Police said 15-year-old Ethan Song suffered a gun shot wound and was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he was then pronounced dead.

Police said Song was a freshman at Guilford High School.

Police said there were no parents at the home during the time of the incident. Police added that Song does not live in the home the shooting took place at.

No other details have been released. FOX61 will provide updates as soon as they become available.