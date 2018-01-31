Police to apologize to Nassar accuser

On Tuesday, January 16, 2018, the victims of Larry Nassar, the former USA Gymnastics team doctor, will speak out in a Michigan court as part of his criminal sentencing. Nassar pleaded guilty in November to seven counts of criminal sexual conduct and admitted that he used his position as a trusted medical professional to sexually abuse young girls.

LANSING, Mich. –A police department in the Lansing, Michigan, area admits it missed an opportunity to pursue charges in 2004 against disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar.

A 17-year-old girl complained that Nassar had molested her. A police report released Wednesday says Meridian Township police dropped the case after Nassar explained that he was performing a legitimate technique known as a ligament release. Nassar even provided a Power Point presentation.

The girl said Nassar had removed her underwear, cupped her genitals with his hand and rubbed a breast.

Township Manager Frank Walsh says Nassar “deceived” police. He says, “We missed it. We’re not going to hide it.”

A public apology to Brianne Randall-Gay is planned for Thursday. Meridian Township paid for the Seattle woman to travel to Michigan to testify last week as a victim at Nassar’s sentencing for sexual assault.