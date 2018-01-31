× Rory McIlroy commits to 2018 Travelers Championship

HARTFORD — Rory McIlroy is coming back to the Travelers Championship.

In his initial appearance a year ago, he tied for 17th. He closed with a 64 at TPC River Highlands which was his best score of the week.

“I made the comment after last year’s tournament that I would definitely be back, and I’m delighted that my 2018 schedule will allow me to do that,” McIlroy said. “I love everything about the Travelers Championship: the golf course, the positive impact it has on the community and the support we receive from the fans.”

McIlroy has become one of the biggest draws in golf. After a remarkable amateur career, he turned professional in 2007 and has since won 22 tournaments around the world. Included in that total is one U.S. Open (2011), one British Open (2014) and two PGA Championships (2012, 2014). He will attempt to complete the career Grand Slam at this year’s Masters. McIlroy was named PGA TOUR Player of the Year in 2012 and 2014, and in 2016 he won the TOUR’s season-long FedExCup points title. McIlroy, a 28-year-old from Northern Ireland, has held the world’s No. 1 ranking for 95 weeks, and is currently ranked No. 8.

“We loved having Rory play in last year’s Travelers Championship, and we’re so thankful and excited that he’s decided to come back,” said Andy Bessette, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer at Travelers. “Rory had so many wonderful things to say about his experience, especially when it came to the fans. I know they’ll be rooting for him to have another great week this June.”