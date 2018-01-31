Tracking rain, snow showers Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Parts of the state could see flurries overnight into early Thursday. This will be most likely for northwestern Connecticut. Otherwise it will be cloudy with temperatures near 30 degrees by daybreak. There might be a few slick spots Thursday morning for towns that see a few flakes but most of the state should be fine for the commute.

Most of the day Thursday will be dry, cloudy and mild with highs near 40 degrees.

Then tomorrow night rain will develop and some of that could change to snow just before daybreak Friday. This could lead to issues around the time of the morning drive. How much accumulation we get depends on if and when that changeover occurs. Right now we don't expect much. But there could be a coating in spots, perhaps up to an inch or two in the hills. The lower elevations (especially towards southern CT) will see little or nothing.

After an early morning snow shower, the rest of the day will be blustery and colder with highs in the 20s along with developing sunshine.

That chill sticks around into Saturday with sunny skies and highs in the 20s.

Then there's another chance for snow on Superbowl Sunday. Light snow is possible initially (as early as the morning). Then as a storm develops off the mid-Atlantic coast, we could pull in enough warmer air to change over to rain Sunday afternoon into Monday morning. The rain/snow line is going to end up JUST west of Connecticut. So it's a close call! But right now rain seems most likely with the best chance for snow accumulation in the Litchfield hills. Please keep an eye on the forecast if you have plans to travel Sunday.

There's another chance for rain or a mix Wednesday of next week as this active pattern continues.

Forecast Details:

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with the chance for a few light snow showers. A quick coating in a few spots are possible during the early morning. Best chance of that in the hills. Lows: 20s. Temps rising up near 30 by daybreak.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, mostly dry. Chance for a rain/snow shower in spots. High: Near 40 - low 40s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain developing, changing to snow in spots before ending early Friday. Low: Near 30.

FRIDAY: Chance for snow early. Then turning partly cloudy, breezy, cold. High: Upper 20s - low 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, blustery and cold. High: Near 30.

SUNDAY: Light snow showers. Then snow could change to rain in the afternoon. Accumulation possible. Highs: Low-mid 30s.

MONDAY: Rain/snow/mix early. Then some clearing. High: Mid-upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: mid 30s.

