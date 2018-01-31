× Train carrying members of Congress hits a truck

WEST VIRGINIA — A train carrying members of Congress to their legislative retreat in West Virginia, hit a truck Wednesday, multiple sources told CNN.

One GOP source was unsure how many members of Congress were on the train or how many people were injured, but said there were injuries.

That source said members “hit the deck.”

Republican members of Congress were on their way for a retreat at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia starting Wednesday and ending Friday. Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to speak to members later Wednesday and President Donald Trump is scheduled to address the event tomorrow.

The train left from Union Station in Washington earlier Wednesday.