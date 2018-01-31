VIDEO: Showering rat takes the internet by storm 

Move out the way Ratatouille, a new rodent has taken the spotlight.

A video that hit the internet Sunday, has taken social media by storm. In the video, what appears to be a large rat, is seen showering itself just like a human.

According to Metro UK, the video was shot in Peru by a DJ named Jose Correa.

Correa said he was about to take a shower Saturday morning when he couldn’t believe what he was seeing.

“He was just like a human, I’ve never seen anything like it,” said Correa. “It went on for about 30 seconds, and then he ran off. I think he just wanted to give himself a good clean. I care a lot about animals so I wanted to protect his privacy. I would never want to hurt him. So I just filmed him and let him go.”