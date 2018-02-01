× Abandoned Illinois prison to become haunted house for Halloween 2018

JOLIET, IL — It’s never too early to start planning your Halloween and now,the Old Joliet Prison could be a spooky stop for you, WGNTV reports.

The haunted house company Evil Intentions has announced it’s adding the Old Joliet Prison to its locations.

They made the announcement on YouTube earlier this week saying:

Evil Intentions is opening the doors to the terrifying Old Joliet Prison. Walk the hallways of Chicago’s most notorious killers like John Wayne Gacy, Richard Speck, Nathan Leopold, and Richard Loeb. Descend into the hellish basement where inmates were left to die in pitch-black cells.

Joliet Patch is reporting the company says it will be open this fall in time for Halloween.

Evil Intentions are the minds behind the Haunted House in Elgin in The Old Elgin Casket Factory.

And of course, the Old Joliet Prison is known for its cameo in the movie “Blues Brothers.”

Story from WGNTV.