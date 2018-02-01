SAN FRANCISCO — Someone at the San Francisco airport stole a 7-foot (2.13-meter) unicycle used by the Red Panda Acrobat for her plate-juggling routine and the legendary performer is offering a $2,000 reward to get it back.

KTVU-TV reports that police on Wednesday released surveillance photos from Jan. 24 that show a man wheeling away a black bag containing the $25,000 unicycle belonging to acrobat Rong Niu.

Niu is known for juggling plates on her head and feet while balancing on a unicycle during halftime at sporting events.

She is a regular performer for the Golden State Warriors, the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers. She’s also appeared on America’s Got Talent.

Niu’s agent, Pat Figley, says she’s had that unicycle for 30 years and is heartbroken.