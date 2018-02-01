Are you a Star Wars fan? You now have the force to turn your windshield wipers into light sabers

HARTFORD — Calling all Star Wars fans.

Your car now has a new way to fight off the rain, snow and any other force that effects your windshield while driving. The company “WiperTags” has introduced the Light Saber Wind Shield Wipers.

The wind shield wipers come in an aray of colors and style. Just how much? Prices start off at $13.95.

All of the wipers, which only are designed to cover your back windshield only, come in a universal size and fit 99 percent of vehicles, the company said.