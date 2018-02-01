× Change of plans: MetroCard machines won’t only accept cash this weekend

NEW YORK — MetroCard machines will accept both card and cash payments this weekend, a change in plans from what the MTA said earlier Thursday.

Initially, the MTA said machines might not accept credit or debit cards as payment from Friday at 11:45 p.m. through Monday at 5 a.m. according to WPIX.

Riders using cards were advised to buy MetroCards before Friday evening or be prepared to use through the weekend.

But there was apparently vocal pushback from commuters.

“We heard you all loud and clear. We’re going to postpone this weekend’s planned MetroCard machine upgrade for a week while we work to shorten the process and more clearly answer customer concerns. More to come on Monday,” the agency said in a tweet.

The reason for the now-rescheduled inconvenience was due to a system software upgrade, the agency said.

Officials did not specify what the software upgrade was for, but a following tweet reminded riders that the MTA is working to phase out MetroCards in favor of tap-to-pay technology directly linked to electronic payments.

We heard you all loud and clear. We’re going to postpone this weekend’s planned MetroCard machine upgrade for a week while we work to shorten the process and more clearly answer customer concerns. More to come on Monday. — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) February 1, 2018