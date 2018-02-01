× Gas leak causes problems for evening commute in Hartford

HARTFORD — Repairs on a gas line in Hartford will cause delays for the afternoon rush hour.

Police said the area around Farmington Avenue and Whitney Street will be closed through the rush hour for gas repair. Police said to avoid the area, by using alternate routes like Asylum Avenue, West Boulevard, Capital Avenue or Rt 44 Albany Ave.

The street is expected to reopen overnight.

