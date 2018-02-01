× Glastonbury daycare worker sentenced in abuse case

MANCHESTER — A former daycare worker will serve time in an abuse case.

Nicole Mayo was sentenced in Manchester superior court Thursday to 6 years in prison, suspended after 20 months.

She will also serve five years probation.

Mayo was arrested March 18, 2017. She was charged with three counts of risk of injury to a minor and disorderly conduct.

Police also arrested Meegan Beach, 40, of Hebron. She was charged with three counts each of failure to report child abuse and risk of injury to a minor and was sentenced to serve 150 days in jail.

According to police, there’s no evidence the Beach ever notified the Department of Children and Families or authorities about the ongoing abuse, which she is mandated to do by state law. Police also say that several other employees told Beach about Mayo’s abusive behavior towards the kids, but that she didn’t do anything about it.