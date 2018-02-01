× Man tries to steal Hartford cop car

HARTFORD — Stupid is as stupid does. A Hartford man has been arrested after he tried stealing a cop car.

Around 2:40 a.m., a Hartford police officer was having issues with the car’s battery. He started the car and left it running for a short amount of time in the police parking lot.

When he came back to the car, he saw it was slowly moving from the parked position.

Panicking, the officer ran to the car, thinking he left it in drive. However it was actually Christian Rodriguez, 20, of Hartford, who was behind the wheel.

Rodriguez was arrested, and charged with trespassing, larceny, and interfering with a police officer.