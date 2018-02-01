× Lobster Pot, a Provincetown favorite, plans on franchising

PROVINCETOWN — For many, a meal at the Lobster Pot is a must during their Cape Cod vacation. Now people may not have to travel as far.

The PTown institution is planning on offering franchisees the opportunity to open their own locations.

A report in Restaurantnews.com says the restaurant is working with Emerging Franchises to open a limited number of locations around the country. They hope to focus on the Northeast U.S.

The restaurant, located in the center of town near the MacMillan Wharf, has won a number of awards in the decades it’s been open. Customers enter along side full tanks of live lobsters and then can dine in one of two dining area with a view of the harbor.