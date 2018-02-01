× Malloy ranks as least popular sitting governor

HARTFORD — A survey of opinion polls show that Connecticut Governor Dan Malloy is the least popular sitting top state official in the country.

A study by the Morning Consult, which reports on surveys and analysis of polling data, showed that Malloy’s approval rating of 23 percent was four points higher than former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie. However, Christie left office last month.

Malloy is not running for reelection.

Kansas governor Sam Brownback was third with an approval rating of 24 percent. Gov. Charlie Baker of Massachusetts had an approval rating of 64 percent. Rhode Island’s Gina Raimondo was at 40 percent and Andrew Cuomo has a 55 percent approval rating.

Malloy’s disapproval rating was 68 percent.

You can read more about the survey here.