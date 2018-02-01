× 19-year-old man dies in Bridgeport shooting

BRIDGEPORT — Police say a Bridgeport man died Wednesday after being shot the day before.

Responding officers found the victim on Price Street on Tuesday shortly after 5:30 p.m.

Eric Heard, 19, was found lying in the road. He had been shot in the head. Medics were called to the scene as soon as officers discovered the victim. Roughly five minutes after the shooting, one officer with the victim said he was still breathing. Heard was taken to Bridgeport Hospital by ambulance, and died about 25 hours later. Officials said the motive for the shooting is unclear.

The death was the city’s second homicide of the year.

There were 23 homicides reported in Bridgeport in 2017, more than double the 10 murders in the city in 2016.

41.196537 -73.164022