Nassar lawyer doubts some assault victims

MICHIGAN — A lawyer for Larry Nassar says she has doubts about the large number of women and girls who say they were sexually assaulted by the Michigan sports doctor.

Shannon Smith tells radio station WWJ that she has a “very hard time” believing that Nassar could have assaulted more than 250 victims. She says it’s “really unfortunate” if some girls stepped forward only because of all the attention in the last few weeks.

Nassar released a statement Thursday through another lawyer, saying Smith’s remarks are a distraction. He says the courtroom statements by victims have been meaningful and have “pierced my soul.”

Nassar has been sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison. He’ll return to Eaton County court on Friday for the second day of another sentencing.